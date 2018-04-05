Home NATIONAL Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement
Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

(AP) – President Donald Trump is set to address the National Rifle Association just two months after declaring that he would stand up to the powerful gun lobby following a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
He later backpedaled on that tough talk.
On Friday, Trump will speak to the NRA in Dallas as the issue of gun violence takes on new urgency after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
During a televised meeting with lawmakers in late February, two weeks after the Parkland shooting, Trump wagged his finger at a Republican senator and scolded him for being “afraid of the NRA,” saying he would get results in quelling gun violence.
But Trump later expressed support for only modest changes to the background check system and proposed arming teachers.

