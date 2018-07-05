Home NATIONAL Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow
Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow
Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow

President Trump will reveal his decision on the Iran nuclear deal tomorrow afternoon.   On Twitter, Trump said he will be announcing his decision from the White House at 2:00pm.

Trump has been harshly critical of the Iran deal and may pull the U.S. out of the multi-nation accord. European allies have been trying to convince him to stay in the deal. In an earlier tweet, Trump accused former Secretary of State John Kerry of meddling.

Kerry has reportedly been working behind the scenes to salvage the nuclear accord. Trump said the U.S. “does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal shadow diplomacy.” Trump argued that the deal was “very badly negotiated” by Kerry. He also called it a big mess.

