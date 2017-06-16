Home WORLD Trump To Announce Plan To Stop Cash Flow To Cuban Military
(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that’s aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country’s military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.
Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island’s leadership.
The president is expected to cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year’s presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama’s diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.
Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on the announcement say Obama’s overtures had enriched Cuba’s military while repression increased on the island.

