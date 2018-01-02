Home NATIONAL Trump To Approve Release Of GOP Memo
Trump To Approve Release Of GOP Memo
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump To Approve Release Of GOP Memo

0
0
GOP MEMO
now viewing

Trump To Approve Release Of GOP Memo

TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

State Representative Don Shooter
now playing

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

myanmar mass graves
now playing

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

LOS ANGELES SCHOOL SHOOTING 02-01-18
now playing

Five Wounded At L.A. School, One Critical

VAN DRIVING INTO MUSLIN Darren Osborne FOUDN GUILTY
now playing

Man Convicted Of Murder Over Van Attack On Muslims In London

port city of Calais
now playing

4 Migrants In Calais Shot As French Police Break Up Melee

SYRIAN PRESIDENT SYRIA SYRIAN
now playing

US Says Syria May Be Making New Types Of Chemical Weapons

DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION GENERIC
now playing

Trump Falsely Claims Most-Watched State Of Union

(AP) – White House officials say President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a controversial GOP-authored memo, despite objections from the FBI.  The memo was prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee and is said to allege misconduct by the FBI in its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Trump’s own Justice Department and Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.  A White House official said Congress would likely be informed of the decision Friday, adding Trump was “ok” with the release. A second White House official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but that the precise method for making it public was still being finalized.  The officials were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Has Read GOP Memo On FBI’s Russia Probe
  2. FBI In Public Fight With Trump Over Releasing Russia Memo
  3. Trump Urges GOP To Vote On His Immigration Plan
  4. Police Release Photo Of Unidentified Boy Found Dead In Texas
Related Posts
State Representative Don Shooter

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

jsalinas 0
LOS ANGELES SCHOOL SHOOTING 02-01-18

Five Wounded At L.A. School, One Critical

jsalinas 0
SYRIAN PRESIDENT SYRIA SYRIAN

US Says Syria May Be Making New Types Of Chemical Weapons

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video