Trump To Campaign For Heller, Address Nevada GOP Convention
Trump To Campaign For Heller, Address Nevada GOP Convention

Trump To Campaign For Heller, Address Nevada GOP Convention

(AP) – President Donald Trump is headed to Nevada to help Sen. Dean Heller raise money.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Trump is going to Las Vegas on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Heller. He’s also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention and holding a separate event to promote tax cuts he signed into law six months ago.

Heller’s race is one of the most consequential Senate races of the year as Republicans seek to expand their slim 51-49 majority in November’s elections.

Trump recently has picked up the pace of his political travel. He campaigned in Minnesota earlier this week, and he plans stops next week in South Carolina and North Dakota.

