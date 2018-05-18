Home NATIONAL Trump To Deny Funds To Clinics That Discuss Abortion
(AP) – The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

A senior White House official says the Department of Health and Human Services will be announcing its proposal Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to confirm the plans before the announcement.

The policy has been derided as a “gag rule” by abortion rights supporters and medical groups, and it is likely to trigger lawsuits that could keep it from taking effect.

However, it’s guaranteed to galvanize activists on both sides of the abortion debate ahead of the congressional midterm elections.

