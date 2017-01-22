Home NATIONAL Trump To Discuss Immigration, Trade With Mexico
Trump To Discuss Immigration, Trade With Mexico
NATIONAL
Trump To Discuss Immigration, Trade With Mexico

Enrique Pena Nieto, Donald Trump
Trump To Discuss Immigration, Trade With Mexico

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will discuss immigration and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The White House has said the meeting will take place Jan. 31.

Trump ran for office on a pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for it. He reiterated that promise following the election, and on Sunday he said Mexico has “been terrific.”

The president is also expected to meet soon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country is also a partner in NAFTA.

Trump has blamed the three-nation trade pact for disadvantaging American workers and leading companies to move out of the U.S.

