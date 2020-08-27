Trump To Go After Biden In Acceptance Speech

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be a hard-hitting verbal offensive against his Democratic opponent in which he’ll call Joe Biden “an empty shell of a candidate, a Trojan horse of a candidate.”

Standing at the White House to accept his party’s presidential nomination, Trump will say that his administration has spent the past four years reversing the “damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years.” That’s according to excerpts released first to Politico and later by the Trump campaign.