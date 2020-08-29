NATIONAL

Trump To Head To Louisiana As Hurricane Laura Cleanup Starts

Flooding surrounds a damaged building and boat Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — President Donald Trump says he is heading to Louisiana and Texas after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the states. Trump’s Saturday visit comes two days after the Category 4 storm smashed into Lake Charles, Louisiana. The mayor of the city of 80,000 warns it could be weeks before water service is restored. Electricity is also out and it could take crews weeks to put up new poles and restring power lines. The hurricane has killed 14 people in the U.S., more than half by carbon monoxide poisoning due to unsafe operation of generators.

