Trump To Meet Australian PM On 1st Presidential Trip To NYC
Trump To Meet Australian PM On 1st Presidential Trip To NYC

Trump To Meet Australian PM On 1st Presidential Trip To NYC

(AP) – President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will try to patch the rocky start to their working relationship when they meet in New York.
The trip Thursday is Trump’s first back home since he left in January to become president. But he shouldn’t expect a friendly welcome since protests are planned.
The leaders are expected to discuss North Korea, security and economic issues. They’re also likely to talk about an agreement Turnbull reached with the U.S. before Trump took office for the U.S. to resettle up to 1,250 mostly Muslim refugees currently housed by Australia. The deal was a source of friction when Trump and Turnbull spoke by telephone in January.
Trump and Turnbull are also commemorating the 75th anniversary of an important World War II naval battle.

