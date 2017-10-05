Home WORLD Trump To Meet Top Russian Diplomat At The White House
Trump To Meet Top Russian Diplomat At The White House
WORLD
0

Trump To Meet Top Russian Diplomat At The White House

0
0
1019834533
now viewing

Trump To Meet Top Russian Diplomat At The White House

Schumer
now playing

fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-0
now playing

Colbert Welcomes Fellow 'Daily Show' Alums To 'Late Show'

cropped_4533955045
now playing

Kurdish Fighters Welcome US Aid

eae7511c4c084c8baf7e7fedc97cde87-780×530
now playing

S. Korea's Leader Willing To Visit North, Talk To US, China

f5effb23dded404791daffbea61d5d95-780×520
now playing

Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil

JourneyRegistertoWin – TV
now playing

Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!

index
now playing

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman
now playing

Missing Palm Valley Woman Seen In Lubbock

REYNOSA MILITARY
now playing

5 Killed, Including Police Officer, Bystander, In Latest Reynosa Violence

aclu
now playing

ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas

(AP) – President Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level contact with Russia of the American leader’s young presidency. It would also signal that the two countries have improved ties Trump recently described as being at an “all-time low.”
Trump’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take place after his meetings earlier Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
A Russian plan to stabilize Syria after more than six years of civil war is the most urgent foreign policy topic on the agenda. But the meeting will be impossible to separate from the Trump administration’s unfolding political drama amid investigations into possible election-year collusion between Trump campaign associates and the Kremlin.

Related posts:

  1. Former UN Chief Concerned By Trump’s Go-It-Alone Policies
  2. Trump Calls Russia Probe ‘A Total Hoax’
  3. Texas House Approves Bill Making Gang Threats A Felony
  4. Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey
Related Posts
cropped_4533955045

Kurdish Fighters Welcome US Aid

Zack Cantu 0
eae7511c4c084c8baf7e7fedc97cde87-780×530

S. Korea’s Leader Willing To Visit North, Talk To US, China

Zack Cantu 0
MEXICO MAP-VERACRUZ HIGHIGHTED

American Man Slain In Troubled Mexican State Of Veracruz

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video