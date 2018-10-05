Home NATIONAL Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore
Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now viewing

Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County
now playing

Officials: 21 Bodies Recovered After Dam Burst In Kenya

David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP
now playing

Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide

ISRAEL STRIKING SYRIA IRANIAN FORCES
now playing

White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court

Karolyi Ranch us olympic gymnastics training
now playing

Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis

BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT
now playing

Brownsville Schools To Offer Health Care Services For Free

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STASHHOUSE
now playing

Human Smuggler Stash House Busted In Donna

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong in Singapore on June 12.  The president tweeted, “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

Trump is providing details for the first time about the history-making meeting between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization.  He’d said he favored holding the meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified border separating the Koreas. But the island nation was favored by most of his advisers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang twice to meet with Kim in recent months, in a precursor to the Trump-Kim meeting. Pompeo returned overnight with three captive Americans during his most recent trip.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Thanks NK’s Kim For Releasing 3 Americans
  2. Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal
  3. President Trump Welcomes Home 3 American Hostages
  4. Trump: N. Korean Prisoners Released
Related Posts
Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

jsalinas 0
facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

jsalinas 0
ISRAEL STRIKING SYRIA IRANIAN FORCES

White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video