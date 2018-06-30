Home NATIONAL Trump To Move Quickly On Supreme Court Nominee
(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will announce his choice to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9. He added that two women are among his top candidates for the job.

The president, who spoke aboard Air Force One on the way to his golf club in New Jersey, said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court and he may interview as many as seven.

Trump has a chance to reshape the court for decades. Kennedy, a key swing vote on the court, announced Wednesday that he would retire this summer.

