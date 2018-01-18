Home NATIONAL Trump To Pennsylvania, But Don’t Call It A Campaign trip
President Donald Trump is tiptoeing around the first congressional election of the new year as he heads to Pennsylvania on Thursday to hail the Republican tax cuts he signed last year.
Trump will appear with the Republican nominee for a Pittsburgh-area House seat set to be filled in March. But the White House says Trump won’t mention Rick Saccone in his remarks. And the event isn’t actually in the district being contested.
Democrats, meanwhile, aren’t necessarily any more confident in the chances that lawyer and former Marine Conor Lamb can pull off an upset in a district Trump won by almost 20 points.
The handling of the race shows both sides’ reluctance to put too much emphasis on one contest amid the high stakes of this midterm election year.

