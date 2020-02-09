NATIONAL

Trump To Propose Major Cuts To Foreign Aid, Social Programs In Budget

File photo: President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump will call for major cuts to foreign aid and social safety net programs under his administration’s new four-point-eight trillion dollar budget plan.

According to senior White House officials, the blueprint to be unveiled Monday would reduce spending on food and housing assistance and Medicaid by 300-billion-dollars. It would cut foreign aid by more than 20 percent while raising military spending.

The fiscal 2021 budget also includes a plan to extend the GOP tax overhaul passed in 2017. The package is likely to face an uphill battle in Congress especially in an election year.

