Trump To Propose Major Cuts To Foreign Aid, Social Programs In Budget

President Trump will call for major cuts to foreign aid and social safety net programs under his administration’s new four-point-eight trillion dollar budget plan.

According to senior White House officials, the blueprint to be unveiled Monday would reduce spending on food and housing assistance and Medicaid by 300-billion-dollars. It would cut foreign aid by more than 20 percent while raising military spending.

The fiscal 2021 budget also includes a plan to extend the GOP tax overhaul passed in 2017. The package is likely to face an uphill battle in Congress especially in an election year.