Home NATIONAL Trump To Push For Rebuilding Roads And Bridges
Trump To Push For Rebuilding Roads And Bridges
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump To Push For Rebuilding Roads And Bridges

0
0
Trump Infrastructure
now viewing

Trump To Push For Rebuilding Roads And Bridges

Congress Budget
now playing

Debt Ceiling Issue Tops Summer Budget Agenda For Congress

Apple Showcase
now playing

New Smart Speaker Expected As Apple Kicks Off Conference

Britain_London_Bridge_Attack_89681.jpg-a6f4e
now playing

Calm Morning Reported Near Attack Scenes

920×920
now playing

GOP Running Out Of Time For Legislative Achievements

298b5932005f48e3ae70acb8b8abc683-780×456
now playing

Run, Hide, Tell? London Attack Response Likely Saved Lives

qatar-emirates-87942-jpg
now playing

Saudi Airline Suspending Flights To Qatar

AMERICAN AIRLINER STUCK IN MUD IN SAN ANTONIO
now playing

American Airlines Jet Out Of The Mud At San Antonio Airport

London Mayor Sadiq Khan
now playing

Trump Assails London Mayor For Reassuring Public

LONDON ATTACKS
now playing

3 Australians Among Injured In London Attacks

WONDER WOMAN
now playing

Wonder Woman' This Week's Top Film In North America

(AP) – President Donald Trump wants to jump-start his efforts to improve the economy.

Trump is launching a major push for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation’s roads and bridges. That’s a key item on his agenda that’s been stymied in Congress and overshadowed by White House controversies.

Trump plans a series of events this coming week to highlight his effort to modernize American infrastructure – the highway, waterway, electrical and airway systems on which the nation operates.

Trump’s agenda has been overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials or associates colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election, as well as scrutiny over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey – who is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Assails London Mayor For Reassuring Public
  2. Unlike Others, Putin Doesn’t Criticize Trump Over Decision
  3. Trump Filed For An Extension On His 2016 Tax Return
  4. Trump Vows To Do What’s Necessary To Protect America From Terror Attacks
Related Posts
Congress Budget

Debt Ceiling Issue Tops Summer Budget Agenda For Congress

Roxanne Garcia 0
Apple Showcase

New Smart Speaker Expected As Apple Kicks Off Conference

Roxanne Garcia 0
920×920

GOP Running Out Of Time For Legislative Achievements

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video