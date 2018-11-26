Home NATIONAL Trump To Rally For GOP’s Senate Candidate In Mississippi
Trump To Rally For GOP’s Senate Candidate In Mississippi
NATIONAL
0

Trump To Rally For GOP’s Senate Candidate In Mississippi

0
0
d330cbca-aa8e-49cf-b378-3631e4605adb-large16x9_Trump
now viewing

Trump To Rally For GOP’s Senate Candidate In Mississippi

AP18330203335275
now playing

Trial To Begin For Man Charged In White Nationalist Rally

WireAP_9544893ee9d544928ec1de1d18a00abb_12x5_992
now playing

Justices To Hear Antitrust Case Over Sale Of iPhone Apps

GMLOGO3
now playing

GM To Close Canadian Plant, But That's Just The Beginning

Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith
now playing

Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

SAN YSIDRO BORDER MIGRANTS TEAR GAS
now playing

Mexico To Deport Migrants Who Rushed US Border

white rhino generic
now playing

New Endangered White Rhino Now On Display At Gladys Porter Zoo

frontier airlines
now playing

Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

3.8 Million Texans Projected To Have Driven Over Holiday

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later

(AP) – President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy. The former congressman was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Trump plans to speak Monday afternoon at a rally in Tupelo and then that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day.

Related posts:

  1. Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies
  2. Trump Says He’s Eyeing Staff Replacements
  3. Trump Aims Tweet At Migrant Caravans As Holiday Break Ends
Related Posts
AP18330203335275

Trial To Begin For Man Charged In White Nationalist Rally

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_9544893ee9d544928ec1de1d18a00abb_12x5_992

Justices To Hear Antitrust Case Over Sale Of iPhone Apps

Roxanne Garcia 0
Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith

Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video