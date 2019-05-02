Trump To Retain Right To Invoke Privilege

President Donald Trump speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – White House lawyer Emmet Flood is objecting to what he calls the “political” report by special counsel Robert Mueller. In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Flood says President Donald Trump will protect executive privilege in the face of congressional inquiries.

Flood says Mueller’s comments that the president could not be exonerated on obstruction of justice “do not belong in our criminal justice vocabulary,” and says Mueller and his staff “failed in their duty to act as prosecutors and only as prosecutors.”

The White House sent the letter to Barr last month, a day after Mueller’s report was released publicly. Its existence was first reported by CNN. Flood adds that though Trump allowed his staff to be interviewed by Mueller’s team, he did not waive executive privilege and reserves the ability to instruct his aides to decline to testify in congressional investigations.