WORLD Trump To Seek Trade Probe Of China Amid NKorea Tensions
Trump To Seek Trade Probe Of China Amid NKorea Tensions
WORLD
Trump To Seek Trade Probe Of China Amid NKorea Tensions

Trump China Trade
Trump To Seek Trade Probe Of China Amid NKorea Tensions

17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop

A Stronger Medicaid Emerges From GOP Health Overhaul Debate

More Than Spectacle: Eclipses Create Science And So Can You

Pressure, Criticism Mount For Trump After Charlottesville

Armed Militia, Clergy, More Unite Against White Nationalists

At Least 4 People Shot, Killed In Mexican Resort Of Acapulco

Government: 17 Dead In Attack On Restaurant In Burkina Faso

Search For Missing Donna Teen Continues

DPS Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured Trooper

(AP) – President Donald Trump is poised to seek a trade investigation of China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property. Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday asking his trade office to consider the probe. That step won’t be a surprise to Beijing, and it comes as Trump seeks China’s help in dealing with North Korea. There’s no deadline for deciding if an investigation is necessary. An investigation could easily last a year. Trump wants officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to share intellectual property in order to gain access to the world’s second-largest economy. Many U.S. businesses must create joint ventures with Chinese companies and turn over valuable technology assets, a practice that Washington says stifles U.S. economic growth.

