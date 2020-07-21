NATIONAL

Trump To Send Federal Agents To Chicago, Maybe Other Cities

A Chicago police officer is blocked by activists as he attempts to arrest someone at the intersection of Roosevelt Rd. and Columbus Dr., Monday, July 20, 2020 in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented ways. DHS is planning to deploy about 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in crime, according to an official with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The agents, which are generally used to conduct investigations into human trafficking, drugs and weapons smuggling, were expected to stay in Chicago at least two months.

