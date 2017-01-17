Home NATIONAL Trump To Take Oath With His Bible And Lincoln’s
Trump To Take Oath With His Bible And Lincoln’s
NATIONAL
0

Trump To Take Oath With His Bible And Lincoln’s

0
0
TRUMP AND HIS BIBLE
now viewing

Trump To Take Oath With His Bible And Lincoln’s

Congress-Art-Painting-Removed
now playing

Student's Painting Removed

noor-salman
now playing

Indictment Unsealed On Nightclub Gunman's Wife

Abdulkadir Masharipov
now playing

UPDATE: Report: Gunman Was On Wanted List In Uzbekistan

esteban-santiago
now playing

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond

GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE
now playing

Premiums Would Rise Under 2016 GOP Repeal Bill

EDUCATION SCHOOL
now playing

DeVos Tells Senate She Will Push For School Choice

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Police: 2 Children Taken In 1985 Found, Parent Arrested

MURDER INVESTIGATION
now playing

Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge

AP318483717378
now playing

GM To Announce $1B Factory Investment, New Jobs

WALMART
now playing

Wal-Mart To Add About 10,000 Retail Jobs In The US

(AP) – The Presidential Inaugural Committee says Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday using two Bibles – his own and the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.  Committee chairman Tom Barrack says Trump “is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country.”

Trump’s Bible was presented to him by his mother upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, Queens, on June 12, 1955. The Bible is a revised standard version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York in 1953 and is embossed with Trump’s name on the lower portion of the front cover.

The Lincoln Bible was purchased by William Thomas Carroll, clerk of the Supreme Court, and is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers. After Lincoln’s first inauguration in 1861, it was next used for President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and again in 2013.

Related posts:

  1. Growing List Of House Dems To Boycott Trump Inauguration
  2. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  3. Another Democrat Plans To Skip Inauguration
  4. Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump
Related Posts
Congress-Art-Painting-Removed

Student’s Painting Removed

jsalinas 0
noor-salman

Indictment Unsealed On Nightclub Gunman’s Wife

jsalinas 0
esteban-santiago

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video