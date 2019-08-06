Trump To Visit El Paso On Wednesday

Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn't welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Trump is going to El Paso Wednesday after a deadly mass shooting there left at least 22 people dead.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, who is a Republican, said it’s his duty to welcome the President to the city. He said he will ask Trump to back their recovery efforts with any and all federal resources. He added that this isn’t a political visit, but one in which both he and the President are acting in their official capacities.