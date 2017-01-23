Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort

(AP) – President Donald Trump will visit the Department of Defense Friday to review the anti-Islamic State policy. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the president will visit the Pentagon to attend a ceremony for his newly confirmed defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis. He says that Trump will also hold discussions with Mattis and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to review the fight against the Islamic State group.

The U.S. has nearly 5,000 soldiers taking part in the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, as well as special forces in both Iraq and Syria.