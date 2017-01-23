Home NATIONAL Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort
Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort
Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort

Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort

Administration Won't Immediately End Immigrant Protections

Spokesman: We Don't Set Out To Lie

Mexico Ex-Governor Denies Fake Medicine Claims

Lawyer: Panama To Allow Ex-Dictator Noriega House Arrest

'Alternative facts' Quip From Trump Adviser Sparks Mockery

Bush Moved Out Of Intensive Care, Wife Discharged

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

(AP) – President Donald Trump will visit the Department of Defense Friday to review the anti-Islamic State policy.  White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the president will visit the Pentagon to attend a ceremony for his newly confirmed defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis.  He says that Trump will also hold discussions with Mattis and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to review the fight against the Islamic State group.

The U.S. has nearly 5,000 soldiers taking part in the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, as well as special forces in both Iraq and Syria.

