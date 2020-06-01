Trump Took Shelter In White House Bunker As Protests Raged

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Donald Trump spent time in a White House bunker during Friday night’s protests outside the executive mansion. Secret Service agents rushed him there as some of the demonstrators were throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Trump spent nearly an hour in the underground shelter, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks. That’s according to a Republican close to the White House who was not authorized to publicly discuss private matters and requested anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official who also spoke on condition of anonymity.