Trump Touts Reductions In Illegal Border Crossings

President Trump is touting ongoing reductions in illegal border crossings. Speaking to the National Border Patrol Council at the White House, Trump noted that he wants people to come to the U.S. He insisted that they must enter legally.

Trump also said his massive border wall is coming along nicely, stressing that 400 miles of border barriers could be done by the end of the year. He noted that the barriers are being painted black so they are hot-to-the-touch.

Meantime, Trump again slammed sanctuary city policies and said they produce havens for criminals.