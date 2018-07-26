Home NATIONAL Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town
Steelworkers in Granite City, Illinois, threw a party when U.S. Steel said it was bringing hundreds of laid-off employees back to work at the local mill. On Thursday they’ll celebrate again, this time with President Donald Trump.
U.S. Steel credited Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum when the company announced in March it was firing up an idled blast furnace at Granite City Works.
Trump has pointed to the community east of St. Louis as an example of how his “America First” trade policy will help U.S. workers. He’ll speak there before 500 employees and local residents who say their steel town has come alive again.

