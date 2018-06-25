Home NATIONAL Trump Trash Talks Restaurant That Booted Sanders
Trump Trash Talks Restaurant That Booted Sanders
NATIONAL
0

Trump Trash Talks Restaurant That Booted Sanders

0
0
dt.common.streams.StreamServer
now viewing

Trump Trash Talks Restaurant That Booted Sanders

immigrant children immigrant families renunited
now playing

DHS: Children Reunited With Families

immigrant childre detained
now playing

Immigration Hunger Strike Underway

Washington Weather
now playing

Justices Won't Hear Case Of Anti-Gay Marriage Florist

HARLEY DAVIDSON
now playing

Harley, Stung By Tariffs, Shifts Some Production Overseas

ALGERIA ABANDONS 13000 MIGRANTS AT SAHARA
now playing

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

casa padre-1
now playing

15-Year-Old Immigrant Flees Brownsville Shelter

US-China-vector-flags-greybgd-630×378
now playing

Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly

920×920
now playing

In Texas, Trump's Steel Tariff Stirs Uncertainty And Concern

WireAP_b4103c993e71412493758ebb36e75c55_12x5_992
now playing

Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting

download (15)
now playing

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

(AP) – President Donald Trump is trash-talking a restaurant that refused to serve his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump said in a tweet Monday morning that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia “should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

The president, an admitted germophobe, added: “I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

The restaurant’s co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post that her reasons included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from the military.

Related posts:

  1. Sanders Says She Was told To Leave Virginia Restaurant
  2. No Decisions At ‘frank and open’ Migration Talks
  3. Trump Wants Those Who ‘invade’ sent right back
  4. Trump Administration Says It Knows Location Of All Children
Related Posts
immigrant children immigrant families renunited

DHS: Children Reunited With Families

jsalinas 0
Washington Weather

Justices Won’t Hear Case Of Anti-Gay Marriage Florist

jsalinas 0
HARLEY DAVIDSON

Harley, Stung By Tariffs, Shifts Some Production Overseas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video