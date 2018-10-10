Home NATIONAL Trump Trashes Democrats’ Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed
Trump Trashes Democrats’ Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed
Trump Trashes Democrats’ Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed

(AP) – President Donald Trump is stepping up his attack on Democrats over a health care proposal called Medicare for All, claiming it “would end Medicare as we know it.”
He claims in a Wednesday op-ed published in USA Today the Democrats’ plan means “seniors would no longer be able to depend on the benefits they were promised.”
The plan pushed by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders would expand Medicare to cover almost everyone in the country while giving current Medicare recipients improved benefits. Other Democratic plans would allow people to buy into a new government system modeled on Medicare.

