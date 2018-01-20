Home NATIONAL Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court
Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court
Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court

Trump Travel Ban To Get Day In Supreme Court

(AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

The issue pits an administration that considers the restrictions necessary for Americans’ security against challengers who claim it is illegally aimed at Muslims and stems from Trump’s campaign call for a “complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the U.S.

The justices plan to hear argument in April and issue a final ruling by late June on a Trump policy that has been repeatedly blocked and struck down in the lower courts.

