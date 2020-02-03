Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim At Voters, History

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as the Senate holds four hours of closing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – Closing arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are unfolding Monday as much for history as any effort to sway votes. The four hours of arguments provide one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of expected Senate acquittal. The Senate is expected to take the final impeachment votes on Wednesday.

House managers opened with a plea from Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a freshman, who told the chamber: “We cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door.”