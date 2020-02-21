Trump Tries New Approach For $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

(AP) — President Donald Trump has been promising a $1 trillion infrastructure plan since his 2016 campaign. He has yet to persuade Congress to support it, even when Republicans controlled the House and Senate. His latest budget plan is taking a new approach. Trump’s new $1 trillion plan for public works projects like roads, dams and water systems would rely fully on federal spending instead of using tax incentives to spur private investment. But the new plan leaves out a key detail: How to pay for it all. A politically divided Congress has no obligation to consider it, and some Republicans already are lowering expectations.
