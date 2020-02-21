Trump Tries New Approach For $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, welders work on Iowa-side columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump's proposal doesn't spell out how to pay for it all. (Todd Mizener/The Dispatch – The Rock Island Argus via AP, File)