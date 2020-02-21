NATIONAL

Trump Tries New Approach For $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, welders work on Iowa-side columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump's proposal doesn't spell out how to pay for it all. (Todd Mizener/The Dispatch – The Rock Island Argus via AP, File)

(AP) — President Donald Trump has been promising a $1 trillion infrastructure plan since his 2016 campaign. He has yet to persuade Congress to support it, even when Republicans controlled the House and Senate. His latest budget plan is taking a new approach. Trump’s new $1 trillion plan for public works projects like roads, dams and water systems would rely fully on federal spending instead of using tax incentives to spur private investment. But the new plan leaves out a key detail: How to pay for it all. A politically divided Congress has no obligation to consider it, and some Republicans already are lowering expectations.

