President Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico are a step closer to a new trade deal for North America. All three signed the U.S-Mexico-Canada Agreement this morning in Buenos Aires, where they’re meeting for the G20 summit. The agreement updates the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. The new deal isn’t done though. It needs to be ratified by the Congresses of the U.S. and Mexico and Canada’s Parliament.