Trump Turns Again On Immigration, Allies Bash ‘Amnesty Don’
NATIONAL
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s loyalists are lashing out against his proposal to give path to citizenship for nearly 2 million “Dreamer” immigrants.

Trump-aligned candidates from Nevada and Virginia are rejecting the notion outright. The president’s most loyal media ally, Breitbart News, is attacking him as “Amnesty Don.” And outside groups who cheered the hard-line rhetoric that dominated Trump’s campaign are warning of a fierce backlash against the president’s party in November’s midterm elections.

Trump has changed course under pressure before. But this issue dominated his outsider candidacy and inspired a coalition of working-class voters that fueled his unlikely rise.  His leadership may determine the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants and whether his party can improve its standing among a surging group of Hispanic voters.

