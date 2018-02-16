Home NATIONAL Trump Decries ‘far-fetched’ Collusion Theories
(AP) – President Donald Trump says “far-fetched theories” about collusion in the 2016 election “only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia.”

Trump is reacting to news that special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 13 Russians and three Russian organizations for plotting to influence the 2016 campaign.  Trump says, “It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks.”

The Russians are accused of using social media propaganda aimed at helping Trump and harming the prospects of Democrat Hillary Clinton. The indictment alleges that the Russians cooperated with “unwitting” Trump campaign staffers and outside backers who did not know their true identities.

Trump says, “We must unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy and our elections.”

