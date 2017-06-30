Home NATIONAL Trump Tweets Back At ‘Morning Joe’
Trump Tweets Back At ‘Morning Joe’
Trump Tweets Back At 'Morning Joe'

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
Trump Tweets Back At 'Morning Joe'

(AP) – President Donald Trump is again blasting MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” saying on Twitter he watched the “low rated” show “for the first time in long time.” He calls the show, “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump says in a tweet that host Joe Scarborough called him “to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no!” He calls it a “Bad show.”  In a column posted on The Washington Post website, Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski say White House staff warned them the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about them “unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.”

Trump on Thursday attacked the show’s hosts, saying host Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” in a December encounter.

