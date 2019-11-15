Trump Tweets ‘double standard’ On Stone Verdict

Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is reacting to news that his longtime friend and confidant Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The president tweeted Friday, just minutes after the jury handed down its verdict in federal court in Washington. He called Stone’s conviction “a double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country,” because his frequent nemeses, including Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and “including even Mueller himself,” have not been convicted.” Didn’t they lie?,” Trump’s tweet said.

Stone was convicted on a seven-count indictment brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election tampering. Prosecutors alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.