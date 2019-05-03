Trump Tweets He, Putin Discussed ‘Russian Hoax’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the “Russian Hoax” was one of the topics he discussed with Russian’s Vladimir Putin during a “Very productive talk!”

Trump tweeted Friday: “As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier that Trump and Putin “very, very briefly” discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report during the call, “essentially in the context of that it’s over and there was no collusion, which I’m pretty sure both leaders were very well aware of long before this call took place.”

Mueller did not find a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but outlined extensive contact and Russian efforts to help Trump win.