Trump Tweets On Liberal Lawmakers Draw Rebuke

(AP) – President Donald Trump has injected race into his criticism of liberal Democrats.

Trump tweeted Sunday that four congresswomen of color should go back to what he calls the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from. That ignores the fact that all four of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Trump’s attack has drawn a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive. Republicans have remained largely silent after Trump’s morning broadsides against the four women. But the president’s nativist tweets caused Democrats to set aside their internal rifts to rise up in a united chorus against the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump wants to “make America white again.”