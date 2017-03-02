Home TRENDING Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work
Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work
Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work

(AP) – President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger “tried hard” to make “Celebrity Apprentice” a success, but has failed.  In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.  Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot there at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, over a ratings nosedive for the show.

On Friday, Trump said in his tweet, “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice … but at least he tried hard!”.  Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday’s remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs.

