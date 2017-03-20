Trump Tweets Video Clip Of Comey Testimony

(AP) – President Donald Trump is highlighting FBI Director James’ Comey’s refusal to say whether he briefed President Barack Obama on a Trump adviser’s contacts with Russia.

Trump tweeted a video clip of Comey being asked if he informed Obama about calls made by Michael Flynn, who was fired as White House national security adviser. Comey says he won’t discuss that case or any other discussions he had with Obama.

The tweet appears to suggest that the Obama administration was behind leaks about Flynn’s contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was fired after news reports revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials about his discussions with the envoy.