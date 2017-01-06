Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord

(Washington, DC) — America is pulling out of the Paris climate accord. President Trump confirmed the withdrawal during a speech in the Rose Garden today. He said he is open to renegotiating the deal to make it more fair to America.

Trump argued that the Paris agreement would impose huge economic burdens on the U.S. He called it a massive redistribution of U.S. wealth to other nations. The global accord is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and curbing climate change. Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Trump insisted that he cares deeply about the environment but said the Paris deal would punish the U.S. The agreement was signed by nearly 200 nations in late 2015 and came into effect last November. By pulling the U.S. out of the accord, Trump is fulfilling a campaign pledge.

In his White House speech, Trump said the withdrawal is a “reassertion of America’s sovereignty.” The U.S. joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries that are not participating in the Paris accord.