Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Willing To Answer Written Questions

The whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine controversy is willing to answer written questions from Republican lawmakers.

The anonymous whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid explained that they’ve given Republican members of Congress the opportunity to submit written questions that the whistleblower would answer under oath and penalty of perjury. He also chided the GOP, including President Trump, for trying to expose the person’s identify, something he says could jeopardize their safety.

The whistleblower’s claims about President Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine to investigate political rivals prompted the impeachment effort in the House.