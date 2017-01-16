Home NATIONAL Trump Urges Americans To Honor King
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is calling on Americans to honor Martin Luther King Jr. for “all of the many wonderful things that he stood for.”  Trump, who is scheduled to meet with King’s son later in the day, may be trying to put behind him the controversy over his criticism of John Lewis, a black congressman and civil rights icon.

In a message sent on Twitter on Monday, Trump said: “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!”  Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, had angered Trump by calling him an “illegitimate president” and saying he would not attend the inauguration.

