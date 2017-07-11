Home WORLD Trump Urges North Korea To ‘come to the table’
(AP) – President Donald Trump is hinting at a surprise announcement as he prepares to depart South Korea.  Trump says during a toast at a state dinner being held in his honor in Seoul Tuesday that, “we’re going to have an exciting day tomorrow for many reasons” that “people will find out.”

Trump is also telling attendees that the partnership between the U.S. and South Korea has never been stronger, as the threat of the North and its nuclear program looms.  Trump says: “we’ve been proud to stand by your side for many decades as an unwavering friend and a loyal ally.” And he says South Korea has “never had a time where this ally has been more loyal or stood by your side more than right now.”

