Trump: US May Rethink Decision To Exit Surveillance Treaty

(AP) – President Donald Trump says Russian violations make it untenable for the U.S. to stay in a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct observation flights over each other’s territory. But Trump then hinted that it’s possible the United States will reconsider its intent to pull out.

The Open Skies Treaty that governs the unarmed overflights was initially set up to promote trust and avert conflict between the U.S. and Russia. The Trump administration informed other members of the treaty Thursday that it will pull out in six months because of Russian violations and because imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from U.S. or commercial satellites.