Home NATIONAL Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’
Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’
NATIONAL
0

Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’

MOON
now playing

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

American climate scientist Camille Parmesan
now playing

18 Climate Scientists Win French Grants

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

NEW YORK PIPE BOMB SCENE
now playing

Suspect Had Livery Car License

Dan Johnson Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault
now playing

Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Assault

border patrol agents assisting immigrants in snow dec 7 and dec 8 2017
now playing

Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others

Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen
now playing

Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Strong 6-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Iran

PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DAMAGE
now playing

UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Tensions Over North Korea Worsen Rights Violations

(AP) – President Donald Trump says a bomb blast in Manhattan highlights the need for an immigration overhaul.

Trump said Monday that the U.S. “must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people” into the country.  The Republican president points to his controversial travel ban as an example of the kind of policy that needs to be put in place. And he’s calling on Congress to end “chain migration,” in which family members are permitted to join relatives who have immigrated.

He also says people convicted of terror acts “deserve the strongest penalty allowed by law, including the death penalty in appropriate cases.”  The only person seriously wounded Monday was the suspected bomber.

Related posts:

  1. Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations
  2. Start The Clock For Trump, GOP In Last Push On Taxes, Budget
  3. 3 Trump Accusers Speak Out, Call For Congressional Probe
  4. Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars
Related Posts
MOON

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

jsalinas 0
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

jsalinas 0
NEW YORK PIPE BOMB SCENE

Suspect Had Livery Car License

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video