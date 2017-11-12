Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says a bomb blast in Manhattan highlights the need for an immigration overhaul.

Trump said Monday that the U.S. “must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people” into the country. The Republican president points to his controversial travel ban as an example of the kind of policy that needs to be put in place. And he’s calling on Congress to end “chain migration,” in which family members are permitted to join relatives who have immigrated.

He also says people convicted of terror acts “deserve the strongest penalty allowed by law, including the death penalty in appropriate cases.” The only person seriously wounded Monday was the suspected bomber.