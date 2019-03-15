Trump Vetoes Rejection Of His Border Emergency Declaration

President Donald Trump signs the first veto of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington. Trump issued the first veto, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump has vetoed congressional rejection of his border emergency declaration. It is his first presidential veto. The Senate joined the House this week by passing a resolution of disapproval. A dozen Senate Republicans joined Democrats in approving the rejection.

The House may attempt a veto override but it is unlikely that the votes exist to do that. Under the emergency declaration, Trump wants to tap into military construction funds to help build a massive border wall.

Congressional critics argue that there is no emergency at the border. They insist that Trump has exceeded his constitutional authority. The emergency declaration is also being challenged in federal court.