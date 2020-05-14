CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONAL

Trump: Virus Shows Supply Chains Should Be Moved From China

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing and moving supply chains out of China, a rival he blames for not doing enough to slow the virus.

Trump made the comments in a Fox Business Network interview that aired Thursday. The president traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday to highlight a U.S. medical equipment distributor and talk about restocking the national medical stockpile.

Trump is also trying to convince the American public that it’s time for states to begin to reopen, even as the virus continues to spread.

