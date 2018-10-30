Home NATIONAL Trump Visits Amid Divide: ‘It’s Sacred What Happened Here’
Trump Visits Amid Divide: ‘It’s Sacred What Happened Here’
NATIONAL
0

Trump Visits Amid Divide: ‘It’s Sacred What Happened Here’

0
0
WireAP_2b40a2ed10174c09a389cb3524913c71_12x5_992
now viewing

Trump Visits Amid Divide: ‘It’s Sacred What Happened Here’

images (1)
now playing

Saudi Ties To US Colleges Come Under Mounting Scrutiny

2000 (14)
now playing

Migrant Caravan Demands Transport As 2nd Group Enters Mexico

6355afc0-67e1-430c-a3cc-fc82ddd75328-large16x9_1280x960_81025B00UDZYC
now playing

Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops To Border Week Before Midterms

download (24)
now playing

Jewish Refugee Agency In Spotlight After Synagogue Shooting

military generic along border
now playing

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

PET of the Week.00_11_10_24.Still007
now playing

Drew #POTW Oct. 29

south padre island texas
now playing

Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

MIGRATN CARAVAN
now playing

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: Shooting 'an attack on all people'

(AP) – President Donald Trump is called upon once again to step into the all-too-frequent role of national consoler following the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in American history.
He faces an uneasy welcome on Tuesday to the anguished Pittsburgh community of Squirrel Hill, where he’s to pay his respects after 11 people were gunned down at the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services.
Marianne Novy and David Dvir live in Squirrel Hill. To Novy, Trump isn’t wanted “unless he really changes his ways.” For Dvir, politics should take a pause for grief. He says: “It’s our president, and we need to welcome him.”
The visit comes as Trump struggles to balance appeals for national unity with partisan campaign rhetoric just a week before contentious midterm elections.

Related posts:

  1. Americans Crave Unity Amid Violence, Anger
  2. Many Of Bomb Suspect’s Conspiracy Theories Tracked Trump’s
  3. Trump Faces Complaints That New Iran Sanctions Are Too Weak
Related Posts
2000 (14)

Migrant Caravan Demands Transport As 2nd Group Enters Mexico

Zack Cantu 0
6355afc0-67e1-430c-a3cc-fc82ddd75328-large16x9_1280x960_81025B00UDZYC

Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops To Border Week Before Midterms

Zack Cantu 0
download (24)

Jewish Refugee Agency In Spotlight After Synagogue Shooting

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video