Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

(AP) – Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, President Donald Trump has recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.  He declared Monday night that U.S. troops must “fight to win.” He pointedly declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America’s longest war.

In a prime-time address to unveil his new Afghanistan strategy, Trump said the U.S. would shift away from a “time-based” approach, instead linking its assistance to results and to cooperation from the beleaguered Afghan government, Pakistan and others. He insisted it would be a “regional” strategy that addressed the roles played by other South Asian nations – especially Pakistan’s harboring of elements of the Taliban.

